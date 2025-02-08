Police Rescue Kidnapped Traditional Ruler In Edo

Share

The Edo State Police Command on Saturday said it has rescued the Onogie of the Udo-Eguare community, His Royal Highness, Friday Ehizojie.

Announcing the rescue of the traditional ruler through a statement dated February 7, 2025, the PPRO, Moses Yamu, said the rescue was possible due to a sustained search and the logistic support provided by the state government and other stakeholders.

The statement read, “The Edo State Police Command is pleased to inform the general public that the sustained search and rescue operations have yielded positive results.

“The Commissioner of Police of the Edo State Command, Betty Otimenyin, has today 07/02/2024 at about 18:00hrs kept her vow with the rescue of the Onogie of Udo-Eguare community, His Royal Highness, Friday Ehizojie. who was earlier kidnapped on February 3, 2025?

“The Command appreciates the Government of Edo State and attributed this success to the logistic support rendered by the Governor, Sen. Monday Okpebholo towards this operation.

“The Command equally appreciates the vigilantes, hunters and other well-meaning residents of the state for their support so far.

“The general public is assured of the Command’s commitment to the fight against crime remains unshaken.

Recall that the state command PPRO, Moses Yamu, had in a statement on February 3, said that the traditional ruler was ambushed while commuting with a motorcycle and the motorcyclist known as Okada rider was killed in the process.

Others whose number could not be ascertained were also abducted on the same day.

