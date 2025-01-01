Police Rescue Kidnapped Devt Association President

Share

The Nigerian Police Force, Benue State Command, has confirmed the rescue of Mr Emmanuel Yaji, President General of Kunav Development Association (KUDA).

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Sewuese Anene, confirmed the rescue in a statement yesterday in Makurdi. Anene said that Yaji was kidnapped in Vandeikya Local Government Area (LGA) on Monday.

She, however, said that the police team in Kwande LGA located the kidnappers at Nambe Adikpo town and engaged them in a gun duel.

“One of the suspects sustained gunshot injuries and was eventually confirmed dead by a doctor.

One of the suspects was arrested while two others took to their heels. Further investigation to arrest suspects at large is ongoing.

“Items recovered from the deceased suspect include one (1) AK-47 rifle loaded with twelve (12) rounds of live ammunition and three AK- 47 magazines.” She said the victim was rescued unhurt and has been reunited with friends and family –

