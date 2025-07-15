Police Rescue Kidnap Victim, Recover Pistol In A’Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has rescued a kidnap victim, who was allegedly taken away by gunmen from his house in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Baba Azare, said this yesterday at a news briefing in Uyo. He said the command rescued the victim at about 0200 hours yesterday.

“Today, we stand with gratitude and relief as we announce the safe rescue of a kidnap victim (name withheld), who was abducted from his home in Ikot Abasi today, at about 0200hrs, a deep traumatic incident,” Azare said.

He commended the swift action and bravery of the police officers. According to him, the kidnappers were intercepted and the victim rescued unhurt on a road in Southern Annang before further harm could be done.

“This rescue is a powerful reminder of what is possible when our security forces remain vigilant and committed to their duty,” Azare said.

He attributed the success of the operation to the timely intelligence, quick coordination and courage of those on the frontline.

He said that crime would not prevail in Akwa Ibom State, adding that the command would continue to pursue justice for victims and ensure the safety of every citizen.

“Our thoughts are with the victim and the family as they begin the process of healing,” the police chief said. He commended the effort of the officers and promised to present commendation letters to them for their gallantry and dedication to service.

The officers included SP Kingsley Anosike, CPL Ideba Eleng and PC Nsikak Vincent. “This is a victory not only for one person, but all of us who believe in the rule of law and sanctity of human life,” Azare said. He reassured the residents of the state of the command’s steadfastness and dedication to service.