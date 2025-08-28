Police Rescue Kidnap Victim, Neutralize Three Suspects In Ondo

Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have rescued a kidnap victim, neutralized three suspected kidnappers, arrested two others, and recovered firearms during a daring rescue operation.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Olusola Ayanlade said the operation was carried out by officers attached to the Ikare Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), in collaboration with local forest hunters.

Ayanlade explained that the rescue mission followed the abduction of a 60-year-old man, Tijani Aremu. The kidnappers had demanded a ransom running into millions of naira and fixed a location for the exchange.

The police spokesperson revealed that operatives, working closely with the victim’s family and hunters, laid an ambush at the designated spot.

“When the suspected kidnappers arrived to collect the ransom, they were engaged in a fierce gun duel with the operatives. In the process, one of the suspects was neutralized and a single-barreled rifle was recovered, while several others escaped with bullet wounds,” Ayanlade said.

He added that a subsequent combing of the adjoining forests led to the discovery of two more lifeless bodies of suspected kidnappers, bringing the total number neutralized to three.

Two suspects, identified as Yahaya Isa, 20, and Ismail Ismail, were arrested in connection with the kidnapping.

“The sustained operation culminated in the safe rescue of Mr. Tijani Aremu, who was found unharmed. He has been taken to the hospital for medical examination and will soon be reunited with his family,” Ayanlade stated.