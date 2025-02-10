Police Rescue Kidnap Victim, Nab Suspected Cultist

Share

The Edo State Police Command has rescued one Osazee Okungbowa, who was kidnapped on Friday night in Owanoba community.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Moses Yamu, disclosed this yesterday in a statement in Benin. Yamu said five armed men allegedly kidnapped the victim at about 9:45 p.m. in the presence of his family.

“However, on Feb. 8 at about 5:00 p.m, our operatives at Ologbo Division successfully rescued him. “He has since been reunited with his family after receiving medical attention, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspects,” Yamu said.

In another operation, he said the police arrested a 25-old suspected cultist, for unlawful possession of a firearm and attempted murder during a burial procession at Old Road, Aduwawa, Benin City.

The command’s spokesperson explained that the suspect, a member of the Vikings cult group, was allegedly invited to the burial by a fellow cultist known as “Nice.”

“During the procession, the suspected cult member allegedly fired shots into the air using a locally made pistol loaded with four live cartridges. “One of the shots hit a bystander, Nzube Cletus Mbum, causing injuries to his hand, leg, and back.

“After the shooting, the suspect attempted to escape, but was swiftly apprehended with the help of members of the public. “He is currently in police custody and will face charges accordingly,” Yamu said.

