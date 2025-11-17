Police Rescue Kidnap Victim Inside Hotel Toilet, Foil Robbery Attempt, Neutralise 1 In Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Police Command says its operatives have rescued a kidnap victim, Thank-God Obasi, from a toilet in a hotel located in Ezzangbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The Command’s Spokesman, SP Joshua Ukandu, who disclosed this in a statement in Abakaliki yesterday, explained that Obasi was allegedly kidnapped, tied and locked up inside a hotel toilet.

He stated that the Command also foiled an armed robbery attempt and neutralised one person during an operation along the Ehamufu–Nkalagu Road, Ishielu LGA.

He stated that the incidents occurred on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13. The statement reads in part: “The Command has recorded another significant breakthrough in its fight against criminal elements operating within the state.

“On Nov. 12, operatives of the command, while on a patrol along the Ehamufu–Nkalagu Road, heard gunshots and distress screams. “The officers swiftly moved to the location and found one Ali Solomon struggling with three armed robbers, who were attempting to dispossess him of his motorcycle.

“Upon sighting the police, the hoodlums opened fire and fled. “The operatives returned fire, neutralising one of the suspects and recovering one AK-47 rifle, loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition.