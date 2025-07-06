Police Rescue Human Trafficking Victim In Ondo

Ondo State Police Command has arrested a four-man armed robbery gang notorious for violent attacks and vehicle thefts across Akure, Owo, and other parts of the state.

Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, made this known while briefing reporters on recent achievements of the command within the last two weeks.

Lawal said the arrests followed a reported robbery incident in Akure on June 27, during which a vehicle and other valuables were stolen.

“Acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the Command’s Tactical Intelligence and Response Squad (TIRS) tracked and apprehended two key suspects outside Ondo State,” he said.

Further intelligence led to the arrest of two more suspects, including a habitual receiver of stolen items. Preliminary investigations revealed that the syndicate specializes in car snatching and trafficking. A stolen vehicle and several mobile devices were recovered.

The CP added that investigations are ongoing to trace more stolen property and apprehend other collaborators, including a suspected arms supplier currently at large.

In a separate development, Lawal said the command recovered livestock valued at N41 million stolen by one Ali Garuba Muhammed, an employee of Prince Fasua Peter Oyeleye.

Oyeleye had reported on July 1 that his employee absconded with 55 cattle, eight sheep, and rams. The Anti-Kidnapping Section of the command recovered 22 cows within 48 hours. The prime suspect remains at large.

“This operation demonstrates the capacity of the Ondo Police Command to tackle organized crime through strategic intelligence-led policing,” Lawal said.

In another breakthrough, operatives of TIRS rescued a Ghanaian national, David Angerinya, who was allegedly trafficked into Nigeria under false pretenses.

The rescue followed a formal petition submitted through the Interpol Liaison Office at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, detailing the victim’s deception and trafficking into Nigeria in 2024 under the guise of employment.

According to the CP, detectives led by DSP Lekan Alabi launched a targeted investigation that resulted in the arrest of three suspects: Hayford Nyamekye, Awine Alex, and Kojo Felix.

Angerinya was rescued during the operation. Preliminary findings indicate the suspects are part of a transnational trafficking syndicate that lures West African nationals to Nigeria with fake promises of lucrative jobs and visa arrangements to Canada and other Western countries.

An additional 39 Ghanaian nationals were also found to have fallen victim to the same network. Many lacked valid travel documents; others held expired ones.

The suspects are in custody and cooperating with investigators. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the owners and caretakers of the buildings where victims were harbored, as they may have been complicit in the syndicate’s operations.

Lawal reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to combating human trafficking and transnational organized crime. He urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.