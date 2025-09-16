Police Rescue Female Kidnap Victim, Arrest Suspect In Delta

The Delta State Police Command said it has rescued a suspected female kidnap victim, and arrested a suspect in connection with the crime at Oza-Nogogo Community, near Agbor.

Spokesperson for the command, SP Bright Edafe said in a statement yesterday in Asaba that the rescue operation was carried out by operatives from the Agbor Police Division.

According to him, acting on intel, “we gathered that there is this suspect who forcefully abduct girls from the North and keep them in his house against their will. “So, the DPO in charge of the division, CSP Michael Obekpa led operatives and embarked on an intelligence led investigation.

“Operatives trailed the suspect to Oza-Nogogo Community and raided the premises and the suspect, male, aged 30, was seen with a young girl whom he allegedly kidnapped on Sept. 11. Edafe added that the DPO and his team alongside members of the local vigilante swung into action and rescued the victim, while the suspect who allegedly hailed from Kosso community in Sokoto State, was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.

He said that upon examination of the victim, the operatives discovered that she had been hypnotised by the suspect, whom she said lured her out of her family home in Bodinga Community, Washegu LGA of Niger State.