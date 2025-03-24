Police Rescue Abducted Rev Father, Recover SUV In Anambra

Share

The combined team of the Anambra State Police Command and the State Vigilante Services yesterday secured the release of Rev Fr Stephen Echezona who was kidnaped by gunmen at Ichida in Anaocha Local Government Area.

The Rev Father was kidnaped at Ichida by the gunmen who operated with a Lexus SUV vehicle, but luck ran out for them when based on a tip off, security operatives went after them and secured the release of the priest.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochikwu Ikenga: “In the early hours of today, March 23rd, 2025, a Joint Security team comprising the Police, Military, Civil Defence, AVG Ichida, and Ihiala respectively secured the release of Rev. Father Stephen Echezona at Ihiala.

The priest was returned unharmed. “The victim was abducted at a fuel station in Ichida where a joint security force had a gun duel with the armed criminals operating in a white Lexus SUV without plate number.

“The assailants abandoned the white Lexus and in a bid to flee the scene due to the superior fire power of the Joint Security Team, fled the scene and held the Rev. Father hostage.

The Operatives also recovered the white Lexus vehicle. “In a coordinated hot chase by the operatives, different security checkpoints and security operatives in the state were alerted which resulted in the criminals abandoning the priest at Ihiala and escaping through a nearby bush.”

