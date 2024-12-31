Police Rescue 7-year Old Girl, Arrest Abductor In Ogun

Share

The Ogun State Police Command said it has rescued a seven-year-old girl, Mercy Akande, who was abducted recently at Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, in a statement on Sunday in Ota said the girl was rescued at Ayetoro Town in Ogun.

Odutola said the girl was rescued by the Police antikidnapping team, led by the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo.

“The suspects who abducted the innocent girl were also ar – rested in the course of rescuing the victim,” she said.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said the suspects, while holding the girl captive, had demanded for ransom from the parents. She however gave no further information on the suspects or the ransom being demanded.

