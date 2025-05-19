Police Rescue 7 Kidnap Victims, Smash Gangs Across Nigeria

Share

The Nigeria Police Force said it has apprehended numerous suspects, made significant recoveries, and disrupted dangerous criminal networks operating across the country.

A statement yesterday by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, said the police recorded the successes in its relentless efforts to combat banditry, kidnapping and illegal possession of firearms.

He added that the police combined human intelligence and expertly coordinated operations, to nab the alleged criminals.

He said: “Recently, a group of suspected kidnappers invaded Tungan-Boka and Masaha villages of Mashegu LGA of Niger State and kidnapped seven persons.

Operatives of the Niger State Police Command in collaboration with local security teams, mobilised for a rescue operation, and trailed the suspected kidnappers to a forest within Tungan-Boka village where the kidnappers were engaged in a gun duel.

“In the ensuing duel, the kidnappers were overpowered, and the seven kidnapped persons were rescued unhurt.”

He added that in Plateau State, police operatives raided a criminal hideout along Bauchi Road in Jos North Local Government Area. “An abandoned ash-colored Golf Wagon was recovered.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 500 rounds of 7.65mm ammunition. These recoveries are linked to an ongoing investigation into a culpable homicide case reported on May 3, 2025, where an unidentified individual was killed.

Efforts are being intensified to locate and arrest the perpetrators of these acts,” Adejobi stated. In a similar development in Taraba State, Adejobi said police personnel trailed a gang of suspected kidnappers.

“Upon confrontation, one of the suspects identified as Lookman Tanko, was arrested. Recovered from him were one AK-47 rifle, one pump-action rifle, and one long gun.

Furthermore, detectives from the FID IRT successfully arrested Peter Apai, a 45-year-old male from Mubai District, Ardo Kola LGA, Taraba State, following credible intelligence regarding kidnappers and illegal possession of arms.

