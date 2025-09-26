Police Rescue 7 Kidnap Victims In Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed the rescue of seven kidnap victims in a joint security operation carried out in a forest near OwaOnire in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

The operation, which was led by a Security operative attached to the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) in collaboration with police officers and vigilantes, followed a sustained search and rescue efforts launched in the wake of recent kidnapping incidents in the state.

A statement by the spokesperson for the Command, SP Adetoun Ejite-Adeyemi, said: “During the operation, security operatives encountered armed resistance from the kidnappers, leading to a fierce gun duel. The criminals were forced to abandon their hostages and escape deeper into the forest, while all seven victims were safely rescued. “During the encounter, one vigilante sustained gunshot injury, he is responding to treatment.

“The victims rescued include: Adam Khadijat (F), 23-yrs of Oko; Mamud Miriam (F), 24-yrs of Oko, Mumini Ahmed (M), 17-yrs of Oko, Hamadu Haruna (M), 44-yrs of Ajase-Ipo, Afusatu Alhaji Ladan (F) and her 9-monthold son, Usman Ladan, both from Omu-Aran, and Abibat Umaru (F), 16-yrs of Oke-Ode. “Other items recovered from the criminals’ hideout include three motorcycles and nine empty magazines of AK-47 rifles. The rescued victims have been debriefed, and reunited with their families.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Adekimi Ojo, applauded the gallantry and resilience displayed by the team involved in the operation. He assured that the Command, in synergy with other security agencies, will sustain aggressive onslaughts against criminal hideouts until perpetrators of kidnapping and banditry are brought to justice.

“The Command urges residents to remain calm, but vigilant and to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information to aid ongoing operations.”