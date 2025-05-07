Police Rescue 7 Abducted Villagers In Niger

Share

Seven villagers who were abducted by kidnappers in TunganBoka village, Mashegu Local Government Area have been rescued by the Niger State Police Command.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Wasiu Abiodun, on Saturday, May 3, 2025 at about 7am, a group of suspected kidnappers invaded Tungan-Boka and Masaha villages of Mashegu LGA and kidnapped the villagers.

Abiodun said, unfortunately, one Garba Moham – med who was part of the team was shot dead during the attack.

Accordingly, he said: “At about 5pm of same date, a team of Policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer with vigilante members mobilised for a rescue operation.

“They trailed the suspected kidnappers to a forest within Tungan-Boka village where the hoodlums were engaged in a gun duel and as a result, the seven kidnapped persons were rescued unhurt as the hoodlums escaped from the scene.”

