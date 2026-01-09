Police Rescue 6-Year-Old Girl From Kidnappers In Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Police Command has rescued a six-yearold girl from suspected kidnappers in the state. Spokesman of the Command, SP Joshua Ukandu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abakaliki that the girl was successfully rescued on Tuesday.

“On Jan. 6, one Mrs Obasi Daberechi reported that her six-year-old daughter was abducted from her shop at Onue- bonyi, Abakaliki.

“The suspects, who posed as customers, sub- sequently demanded a ransom of N50 million for the child’s release. “Acting swiftly on the report, operatives of the command attached to the Rapid Response Squad, through painstaking and diligent investigation, traced the kidnappers to their hideout at Agogboriga Layout, Abakaliki.

“The child was rescued unhurt,” he said. Ukandu said that two male suspects, both 23 years of age, were arrested in connection with the incident.

According to him, the suspects are currently under investigation and will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

“Following this remarkable success, the command urges residents of the state to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity in their areas via the command’s Control Room on 07064515001,” Ukandu stated.