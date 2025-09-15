Police Rescue 5 Abducted Teenagers In Adamawa

No fewer than five children have been rescued by the Adamawa State Police Command from their suspected abductors. They were alleged to have been abducted and unlawfully taken from Maiduguri, Borno State, to Mubi in Adamawa State.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje, the rescue was carried out on Saturday, September 13, 2025, after the Area Commander, Mubi, ACP Marcos Mancha, acting on credible intelligence, led a surveillance team that intercepted the victims wandering the streets of Mubi Local Government Area.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were unlawfully taken from Maiduguri by one Aliga Suleiman of Sabon Layi, Gwange, who is currently at large. Police said efforts are ongoing to track down and apprehend the suspect.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, commended ACP Mancha and his team for the swift intervention and directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to take over the case, ensure the suspect’s arrest, and facilitate the safe reunion of the victims with their families.

CP Morris reassured the public of the Command’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property across Adamawa State. The rescued children were identified as; Adamu Musa, 16 years, Suleiman Idris, 10 years, Suleiman Mohammed, 11 years, Dauda Yahaya, 11 years and Mohammed Alhassan, 11 years, all residents of Gwange, Maiduguri, Borno State.