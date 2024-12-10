Police Rescue 36 Kidnap Victims In Kebbi

Share

Operatives of the Kebbi State Police Command have rescued 36 persons abducted by bandits in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of the state while returning from their farms.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Nafiu Abubakar, in a statement yesterday said at about 6pm on December 8, gunmen in their numbers barricaded the Mairaira/ Bena road in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area and kidnapped 36 persons.

The victims were said to be coming from their farms when they were abducted. He said: “upon receipt of the report, a combined team of the Police, Army and vigilance swiftly mobilised to the scene and engaged the bandits in a gun duel.

“The bandits were overpowered, forcing them to escaped into the forest with gunshot wounds and security agents successfully rescued all the 36 victims unhurt.

They have since been reunited with their respective families.” The Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Bello Sani has commended the bravery, resilience and professionalism of the operatives and urged them to be more committed in not making Kebbi State a safe haven for criminals.

The CP equally charged the Police and other security agencies operating in the area to intensify synergy among them with a view to decisively dealing with the bandits and other unscrupulous elements.

