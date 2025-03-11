Police Rescue 27 Trafficked Foreigners In Lagos

Share

…kidnap victim rescued

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have rescued 27 foreigners suspected to be victims being prepared to be trafficked out of the country by their agent.

The victims were rescued after a tip off to the Rapid Response Squad of the command at Isheri Oshun area of the state. The Command’s Spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, who represented the Commissioner of Police, CP Jimoh Moshood, briefed journalists yesterday at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

He said that immediately the information was received the operatives moved into the area and rescued the victims who were locked up in an apartment.

Hundeyin said among the rescued were 18 male and 19 Female, some of them are Ghanian and some are from Benin Republic. During preliminary investigations, it was learnt that they were all lured into the country under the guise of getting them jobs.

“Investigation is still ongoing to know if they were moving forward to another country. They have been rescued and doing well in our custody.

Parents are warmed to know where their children are going to.” In a similar vein, on March 9, 2025, a victim alleged that she was kidnapped and extorted by individuals posing as customers.

According to the victim, on March 5, at about 8am, while she was at her shop in Alaba International Market, Ojo, one Emmanuel Bernard contacted her via whatsApp, requesting she deliver two phone pouches to Iyana Isashi area of the state.

The victim said upon arrival at the said address she was forcefully dragged into a room by the said Emmanuel and another female accomplice, identified as Mazioma Okafor and the door was locked behind.

Hundeyin said the suspects physically assaulted her, took nude pictures, and demanded a ransom of two million naira from her.

“The victim was later released after her family members paid three hundred thousand naira ransom, a team of police detectives were mobilised to the scene, leading to the swift arrest of the two suspects, who are currently in our custody.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

