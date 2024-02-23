Police Rescue 22-Year-Old Girl, Neutralise Suspected Bandit, Recover AK47 Rifle

As part of efforts to tackle insecurity in the state, the Niger State Police Command has rescued a 22-year-old abducted girl and neutralised a suspected bandit in Borgu Local Government Area of the state. In a statement by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, he said through the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, CP Shawulu Eb- enezer Danmamman, the police was able to rescue the abducted girl.

According to him, “the police received an information on Wednesday 21st February, 2024 at about 1030hours, that four suspected kidnappers had threatened a businessman of Bako-Mission village, Pissa District of Borgu LGA to drop a sum of three million naira within three days at a particular location around Tunga-Umoru village, via Pissa District or be kidnapped.

“Immediately this information was received, the Police tactical team, including vigilante members led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), New-Bussa Division, swung into action, mobilised to the purported location, adopted appropriate operational strategy and engaged the kidnappers in a gun battle. “In the cause of the duel, one female victim of about 22-years, earlier kidnapped was rescued unhurt.

And fortunately, the team combed the bush and one of the bandits was neutralised and his AK-47 rifle with an empty magazine was recovered.” He disclosed that, other members of the gang fled the scene with various gunshot injuries, adding that “concerted effort is ongoing to nab the fleeing outlaws.