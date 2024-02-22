Police Rescue 22-Year-Old Girl, Arrest Suspected Bandit, Recover AK47 Rifle

Following its effort to tackle insecurity in the State, the Niger State Police Command has arrested a suspected bandit in Borgu Local Government Area.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, through the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command CP Shawulu Ebenezer Danmamman the Police were able to rescue a 22-year-old girl who was abducted.

According to him “the Police received information on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at about 1030hours, that four suspected kidnappers had threatened a businessman of Bako-Mission village, Pissa District of Borgu LGA to drop a sum of three million naira within three days at a particular location around Tunga-Umoru village, via Pissa District or be kidnapped.

“Immediately this information was received, the Police tactical team, including vigilante members led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) New-Bussa Division swung into action, mobilized to the purported location, adopted appropriate operational strategy and engaged the kidnappers in a gun battle.

“In the cause of the duel, one female victim of about 22 years earlier was rescued unhurt. Fortunately, the team combed the bush and one of the bandits was neutralized and his AK-47 rifle with an empty magazine was recovered.”

He disclosed that other members of the gang fled the scene with various gunshot injuries, adding that “concerted effort is ongoing to nab the fleeing outlaws.