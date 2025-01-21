Police Rescue 207 Abducted Children, Foil Bandit Attacks In Kogi, Katsina

Share

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have rescued 207 abducted children and thwarted multiple bandit attacks, significantly strengthening the fight against child trafficking and criminal activities.

In a statement yesterday by the Force Spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, the police have made significant strides in dismantling a child abduction syndicate in Akure.

Acting on intelligence regarding a missing child, the police arrested three suspects, Abosede Olanipekun, Lukman Isiaka, and Sabira Izuorah, and rescued 14 children, aged between one week and seven years old.

“The Nigeria Police Force has escalated its initiatives to combat human trafficking and the operation of illegal baby factories, successfully rescuing more than 207 abducted children from suspected traffickers nationwide,” Adejobi said.

