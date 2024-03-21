Police Rescue 20 Kidnapped Victims In Edo

At least twenty abducted victims were rescued in Edo State by a group of vigilantes, soldiers, and the operatives of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

The 41 people were kidnapped on March 18, 2024, along Lampese-Ogorimagogo Road in the Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state, according to information obtained by New Telegraph

Chidi Nwabuzor, the Edo State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the incident said that the armed men approached four Toyota Hiace buses and abducted the people into the jungle

READ ALSO:

Nwabuzor continued, saying that the police officers arrived at the location right away, started a robust bush combing activity, and promptly rescued twenty passengers in cooperation with the military and vigilantes.

He claimed that 21 more passengers are still being held captive and that efforts are still being made to free them.

The four Toyota Hiace buses were stopped at gunpoint by the armed men, who were reportedly herders. The passengers were then taken captive and forced into the wilderness.