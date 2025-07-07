Police Rescue 19 Ghanaians From Human Traffickers In Oyo

The Police Command in Oyo State says it has rescued 19 Ghanaian victims of alleged trafficking through a targeted operation.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Adewale Osifeso, made this known in a statement in Ibadan yesterday. He said the victims, who were young nationals from Ghana, comprise 14 men and five women.

Osifeso said investigation revealed that the victims had been lured to Nigeria with false promises of job opportunities. He said they fell prey to a manipulative scheme by unknown perpetrators, who exploited them for financial gains.

He further stated that the victims had provided critical information about their ordeals, which is currently aiding the ongoing investigations.

Osifeso said: “The investigation is based on credible intelligence related to suspicious activities at a building in the Kajorepo area of Akinyele Local Government Area in Ibadan, Oyo state.