Police Rescue 18 Children, Arrest Suspected Child Traffickers

On Monday, the Anambra State Police Command rescued 18 children from a suspected child trafficking syndicate and arrested three suspects in connection with the crime.

According to the reports, the suspects were allegedly planning to traffic the children out of Anambra State to an undisclosed location.

Addressing journalists in Awka on Monday, the Commissioner of Police, Okoye Orutigu, stated that the suspects are assisting the police with investigations.

He also confirmed that the rescued children have been handed over to the Anambra State Government for medical care and rehabilitation.

“I am pleased to address you and Ndi Anambra today on yet another breakthrough in our commitment to protecting vulnerable children and combating human trafficking in the state.

“Police operatives attached to the 3-3 Divisional Headquarters, acting on intelligence, arrested three suspects on February 15, 2025.

“The suspects include Mr. Odinakachukwu Okorie (male), Ifunanya Ogbonna (female), and a fake medical doctor, Mr. Daniel Ikebuilo (male).

“Ten malnourished children were rescued from an apartment in Inland Town, Onitsha,” Orutigu said.

He further added that the operatives had been monitoring one of the suspects, Odinakachukwu Okorie, following a report on July 28, 2024, about a missing six-year-old boy in the neighbourhood.

On receiving a second complaint on February 13, 2025, about a missing five-year-old girl in the same area, the force had enough evidence to arrest him.

“During interrogation, the suspect implicated Ifunanya Ogbonna as part of the child trafficking syndicate.

“This led to the rescue of both missing children and the arrest of Mr. Daniel Ikebuilo, who was posing as a medical doctor.”

“Before their arrest, Odinakachukwu and Ifunanya had finalized plans to flee with the five-year-old girl to Abuja.

“Ifunanya later confessed to selling the child for ₦1,000,000 to Mr Daniel,” he added

Acting on further intelligence, the police rescued eight additional children from an apartment in Inland Town, Onitsha.”

The Commissioner noted that the police sought the assistance of the Anambra State Government, through the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, to provide custody, medical care, and support for the rescued children.

“This achievement shows the importance of community-police collaboration and intelligence gathering in the fight against child trafficking,” Orutigu stated.

He further urged anyone searching for a missing child to visit the Anambra State Police Command for necessary actions and possible reunification with their children.

