Police Rescue 171 Kidnap Victims, Kill 5 Gunmen In Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has said it rescued no fewer than 171 kidnapped victims in the state over a period of four months.

Confirming the development, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, who spoke on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Musa said the command has not only rescued 171 kidnapped victims but also eliminated five suspected kidnappers between June 1 and September 30, 2023.

During the same period, the police command in Katsina State also recovered four AK 47 rifles, six locally made guns, 517 live rounds of ammunition, over 600 rustled animals, and 12 stolen vehicles and motorcycles.

According to the ASP, 1,005 suspects were arrested during the period in connection with 853 reported cases, adding that 395 of the reported cases were currently undergoing prosecution in various courts.

The breakdown of the suspects includes 53 suspected armed robbers, 82 suspected kidnappers, 73 murder suspects, and 90 suspected rapists, according to the command’s spokesman.

A total of 707 suspects were arrested for various offences, including criminal force, intimidation, possession of hard drugs/dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, cultism, inciting disturbance, and belonging to a gang of brigands, among others, according to the command’s spokesman.