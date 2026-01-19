Police Rescue 17 Children From Suspected Traffickers In Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command said it has res- cued 17 children from suspected human traffickers in Karu Local Government Area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ramhan Nansel, who stated this in a statement yesterday in Lafia, described the feat as a significant breakthrough in the Command’s sustained efforts to combat human trafficking and other related crimes in the state.

“Police personnel attached to Mararaba ‘A’ Division, Karu Local Government Area, while on stopand-search duty at Sharp Corner, intercepted a white Volkswagen Sharon vehicle with registration number SHD 253 YU on Saturday, Jan. 17, at about 5:50 p.m.

“The vehicle was driven by one Nanle John, male, aged 36 years, and had 17 passengers on board, comprising 11 boys and six girls, all within the ages of 10 to 19 years. “Upon interrogation, the occupants were suspected to be victims of human trafficking from Shendam, Plateau State,” the PPRO said.

Nansel said further investigation revealed that both the driver and the passengers were travelling from Shendam to Kayama in Kwara State to meet one Umaru.

According to the statement, the said Umaru allegedly lured the victims with the promise of securing farming jobs for them in Kayama, Kwara State. The Police spokesperson said that all efforts made to contact their parents, guardians or the said Umaru proved abortive, as all phone numbers provided were unreachable.

Nansel said that the Commissioner of Police, Shetima Mohammed had ordered that the children be taken into protective custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Lafia.

He said the Commissioner had also directed a thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and to apprehend all those connected to this suspected human trafficking network.

Nansel gave the names of the victims as; Nanpar Zwaltur, Monday Zinglak, Ramnap Selchum, Nankat Ayuba, Burnan Yilkur, Timnan Ponfa, Nantip Nanbut, Kumlyan Nanbut, Zwalkur Zingdap and Nanfar Zwalkur. Others are Nanpar Nanbut, Nanchu Bwoi, Godiya Lagang, Yulbyen Zingdap, Nanna Chirvyok, Sholyen Rapkat and Ladi Dinfa.