Police Rescue 16 As Gunmen Abduct 18 Edo Line Passengers Bus

…In search of others.

18 passengers of the newly floated Edo line bus and other passengers in a Toyota Corolla car were abducted by kidnappers on Friday, September 5.

According to the eyewitnesses, the Abuja-bound passengers were forced into the bush by the daredevil kidnappers before men of the Nigerian Police Force came to their rescue.

A viral video from the scene of the incident showed a long queue of vehicles parked on both sides of the expressway.

Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Moses Iyamu, when contacted, confirmed that sixteen of the victims have been rescued so far.

He noted that police have intensified the search and rescue operation in collaboration with local vigilantes and hunters to ensure the release of the other passengers in the kidnapper’s den.