November 26, 2024
Police Rescue 14 Passengers From Bandits In Jibia

The Katsina State Police Command said it has successfully rescued 14 kidnapped passengers from bandits in Dan’arau village, in MagamaJibia, Jibia Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson of the command, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, who stated this in a statement, said that the incident occurred on Sunday at about 7:55 p.m.

Aliyu explained that suspected armed bandits attacked two commercial vehicles on the road with the intent of abducting the occupants.

“On Nov. 24, 2024, at about 7:55 p.m., suspected armed bandits, armed with dangerous weapons, shooting recklessly, attacked two commercial vehicles at Dan’arau village on Magama-Jibia road in Jibia, in an attempt to kidnap the occupants.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Jibia, led a team of operatives to the scene and engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel.

“The team successfully foiled the kidnap attempt and rescued the 14 passengers,” he said. Aliyu, however, said two rescued victims suffered gunshot injuries and were rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

“Unfortunately, one of the victim succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment,” Aliyu revealed. He said that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects as investigation proceeds.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Aliyu Abubakar-Musa, while commending the officers’ exceptional display of gallantry and dedication to duty, charged them to sustain the tempo.

He further urged the public with useful information on suspected criminals activities to continue to report to the nearest police station promptly

