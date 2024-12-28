Police Rescue 13 Kidnapped Victims In Kwara

Share

The Kwara State Police Command has recorded yet another remarkable success in its fight against criminal activities with the rescue of 13 kidnapped victims following a distress call on December 21, 2024.

The victims, who were forcefully abducted by armed assailants on their way to a wedding programme in Kogi State, were rescued in a joint operation involving the Police and the Oke-Ero Local Government Security Initiative personnel, according to a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Police Command, DSP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi.

“Acting on credible intelligence and with the support of local informants, the security operatives swiftly mobilised to the suspects’ hideout located in the Idofin-Igbana area.

“Upon sighting the security team, the kidnappers, six in number and some dressed to disguise in military uniforms engaged the operatives in a gun battle but were overpowered by the superior firepower of the rescue team. The suspects fled the scene with various degrees of injuries, abandoning their captives in the process.

“The rescued victims include three females and ten males from various locations, including Odo-Owa in Oke-Ero LGA, Ilorin, Ogbomoso, and a group of trailer drivers en route to Kogi State.

“While two victims sustained minor gunshot injuries, all victims were immediately provided with medical care at a nearby hospital, stabilised, and subsequently reunited with their families.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Victor Olaiya psc(+) commended the resilience and swift response of the operatives and expressed gratitude to the local communities for the timely provision of credible information.

“He further assured the public of the Command’s commitment to sustaining the fight against criminality in all forms.

“Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through the Command’s emergency hotlines 07032069501 or 08125275046. Together, we can ensure the continued safety of our communities,” the statement stated.

