Police Rescue 1-Weekold Child In Anambra, Arrest 4 Suspect

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested four suspects in connection with child trafficking in Ifite-Awkuzu, Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement yesterday. Ikenga stated that police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, acting on credible intelligence, arrested the suspects in the early hours of yesterday.

The police spokesman revealed that during the raid, the operatives rescued a one-week-old baby girl and arrested four female suspects in connection with a case of conspiracy and child trafficking.

“The Anambra State Police Command, through its operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, in the early hours of Tuesday, acting on credible intelligence, stormed a location identified as Mama Maternity situated at IfiteAwkuzu, Oyi Local Government Area.