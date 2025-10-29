New Telegraph

October 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Police Rescue 1-Weekold…

Police Rescue 1-Weekold Child In Anambra, Arrest 4 Suspect

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested four suspects in connection with child trafficking in Ifite-Awkuzu, Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement yesterday. Ikenga stated that police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, acting on credible intelligence, arrested the suspects in the early hours of yesterday.

The police spokesman revealed that during the raid, the operatives rescued a one-week-old baby girl and arrested four female suspects in connection with a case of conspiracy and child trafficking.

“The Anambra State Police Command, through its operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, in the early hours of Tuesday, acting on credible intelligence, stormed a location identified as Mama Maternity situated at IfiteAwkuzu, Oyi Local Government Area.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

2027: Fear As Gov Lawal Meets Tinubu Amid Re-election Bid
Read Next

I’ll Shoot Eagles To W’Cup Playoff Success With My Goals, Assists –Osimhen