Police Reportedly Rescue Peller From Kidnappers

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has reportedly rescued popular TikToker and content creator, Habeeb Hamzat better known as Peller, after he was allegedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Peller was abducted on Wednesday night while live streaming on TikTok.

The development, however, sparked widespread concern among his fans and colleagues.

In a new update on Thursday, his close associate and fellow TikToker, Sandra Benede, confirmed that the police had successfully rescued him.

Speaking during a live video, Sandra disclosed that Peller was now safe and currently with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO).

“They have seen him. DPO has seen him. They never give details but they have seen him,” Sandra said

Although the full details of the rescue operation are yet to be made public, fans have taken to social media to celebrate Peller’s safety and commend the police for their swift intervention.