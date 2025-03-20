Police Reportedly Arrest Mohbad’s Brother, Adura

Share

The younger brother of the late Afrobeat singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Adura Aloba has been arrested by the Nigerian Police Force.

New Telegraph gathered that he was arrested along with two others on Wednesday when he was leaving the Lagos State Magistrates Court in Ogba.

Mohbad’s mother, Abosede Aloba in a viral video said Adura was arrested by unknown gunmen suspected to be police outside the court.

While calling on Nigerians to come to her rescue, Abosede accused popular Nollywood actor and human rights activist, Yomi Fabiyi of being responsible for Adura’s arrest.

She said, “Please help me, people of God! It’s Yomi Fabiyi. They have taken away my son, Adura and I don’t know where they are taking him. The gunmen kidnapped him after the court sitting.

“Yomi Fabiyi and Sam Jojo kidnapped him. My son did nothing to them. Adura is innocent, Nigerians, please stand by me. They must not lay a hand on my son. They must not beat him because he is sick

“The real culprit has already confessed to doing it”.

It would be recalled that some weeks back, Adura was in court over a legal case involving a phone he sold to Damola Ayinde, Amidst MohBad’s death case.

However, Adura had accused Ayinde and Yomi Fabiyi of using the phone to damage his reputation by hacking his TikTok account.

