February 23, 2026
Police Repel Lakurawa Attack At Maje Border

The Kebbi police command has said that, Security operatives along the Maje border road were attacked by armed bandits suspected to be members of the Lakurawa criminal network.

In a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Bashir Usman, said the attackers moved a herd of cattle at night, using it to conceal their approach. “Alert and well-prepared Police Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) operatives engaged the attackers and forced them to retreat.

Some temporary security structures were damaged, but no lives were lost, and no injuries were recorded. Security along the border has been reinforced, and the area is calm and fully under control.

“Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command CP Umar Mohammed Hadeija, psc, MNIM, urges residents, especially herders and livestock owners, to avoid night movement of cattle in ways that could be exploited by criminals.

“Security agencies will take firm and lawful action against any unlawful activity or suspicious movement associated with night grazing”, the statement indicated.

