Police Repel Boko Haram Attack, Defuse Explosive In Borno

The Borno State Police Command said it has successfully repelled a Boko Haram attack and defused a planted explosive in Malari village, the Konduga Local Government Area, yesterday.

According to a statement released by the state police spokesperson, ASP Nahum Daso, the attack occurred around 1am when Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents launched an assault on the Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Malari. “On 27/11/2024, at about 0100HRS, the police crack team at FOB Malari village, Konduga LGA, foiled and repelled the attack by BH/ ISWAP terrorists.

“In the ensuing gun battle, the terrorists were forced to retreat into the bush with bullet injuries,” the statement read. After the confrontation, police discovered a planted explosive device inside an abandoned Toyota Hilux used by local vigilantes.

“During an on-the-spot assessment of the scene, it was discovered that the BH/ ISWAP terrorists planted unexploded ordnance (hand grenade) inside the abandoned operational vehicle belonging to the vigilante group,” Daso said.

The statement noted that Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) experts were deployed to the area.

“The EOD-CBRN experts carried out a thorough scan of the entire area, evacuated, and rendered the explosive safe,” he added. Daso commended the efforts of the crack team and the EOD-CBRN Base 13 Maiduguri for their swift response and professionalism.

He also reassured residents of the police command’s commitment to ensuring the safety of returnees to their ancestral homes. “The communities are advised to remain calm, vigilant, and report any suspicious objects or activities in their domains to the police,” he urged.

