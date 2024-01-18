Police Repel Bandits in Benue Community, Kill One

The Police have repelled attack by local bandits on Tse Gaagum village in Ukem- beregya council ward in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The security operatives were reported to have killed one of the bandits who invaded the village in the early hours of yesterday. According to a source from the community, the bandits were said to have stormed the village around 4 am and attacked the villagers.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the villagers made a distress call to security operatives who responded promptly and gave the bandits a hot chase.

The source said, “The bandits stormed the village around 4 am on Wednesday and took away motorcycles and other valuables.