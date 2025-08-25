Police Repatriate ‘Wanted Gang Leader ’ To China

The police yesterday said they have repatriated a high-profile fugitive identified as Dai Qisheng to the People’s Republic of China.

This, they said, followed a landmark operation in collabo- ration with the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL). The Force Public Relations Office, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement, explained that Qisheng, “a notorious gang leader wanted in Guizhou Province, China, for orchestrating and leading violent organised crimes,” fled his home country in 2024 after a warrant for his arrest was issued by the Public Security Bureau of Zhijin County.

Adejobi said that, determined to evade justice, the suspect sought refuge in Nigeria, but operatives of INTERPOL, National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja, tracked, surveilled, and apprehended the fugitive in Abuja on August 8.

“Following his arrest, the fugitive was repatriated on August 15, to Beijing under the established framework of police-to-police co- operation, coordinated by INTERPOL,” the Force PRO stated.

Adejobi described the repatriation as “a landmark operation” that underscored the Force’s unyielding commitment to its fight against transnational organised crime. The statement added: “This operation not only reaffirms the Nigeria Police Force’s resolve to ensure that no fugitive finds a safe haven within Nigeria, but also reflects the strength of international partnerships in addressing the increasingly complex threats of global crime networks.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, has reassured of the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to continuously improve on international alliances, leveraging intelligence-sharing and operational collaboration to ensure that borders never become barriers to justice.