Police Release Naira Marley, Sam Larry From Custody

The Lagos State Police Command has released Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, and Sam- son Erinfolami Balogun, known as Sam Larry, after meeting their bail conditions. The Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the release.

A Magistrate’s Court sitting in Yaba, Lagos State, on Monday, November 6, 2023, granted the duo bail in the sum of N20m with three responsible duties. Naira Marley, Sam Larry and two others were arraigned and remanded on October 6 over their alleged involvement in circumstances surrounding the death of a musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, told the defendants to submit their passports and ordered that they are to report weekly to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti. While confirming the release, Hundeyin said, “Naira Marley and Sammy Larry, having met their bail conditions, have been released.”

Since Mohbad’s demise, Nigerians have demanded an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. There were protests in several parts of Nigeria as young people poured into the streets to register their grievances over the singer’s death. Although Mohbad was buried less than two days after he died, police authorities exhumed his remains. An autopsy was later con- ducted, but the result is not yet out.