Police Reject N174m Bribe From Arrested Notorious Internet Fraudster In Lagos

Share

The operatives of the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos, have rejected an offer of N174 million bribe from a 28-year-old suspected internet fraudster, Patrick Akpoguma.

The suspect was alleged to have been involved in various types of internet-related fraud, including romance scams, identity theft, cyber hacking, cryptocurrency fraud, ritualism, and cultism.

The suspect, Akpoguma, confessed to the crime while speaking with journalists at Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Lagos.

He explained that, in an attempt to have his name cleared, he began offering monetary bribes to the police.

He offered the sum of One Hundred Thousand Dollars, which is equivalent to about One Hundred and Seventy-Four Million Naira, to the police to clear him from the crime.

Addressing the press, the Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Adegoke Fayoade, revealed that the investigation into Akpoguma began on November 7, 2024, after receiving reports from residents of Chevron Drive, Lekki, where the suspect resides.

According to AIG Fayoade, ” Akpoguma admitted to being involved in what is known as romance scams and other cryptocurrency-related scams.

“He meets various people online and presents himself as a notable and famous Caucasian American, such as Colonel Matt Herbert, a serving U.S. Army officer currently on a peacekeeping mission in Iran. He also impersonates Adam Taggart, a renowned cryptocurrency and stock brokerage expert in the United States.

“He convinces his unsuspecting victims that he is a top executive working on several projects that require funding, which leads him to request loans.

“Typically, he receives these loans via his Bitcoin Trust Wallet or through blockchain transactions. So far, he has defrauded over seven victims using this method.

“To perfect these fraudulent activities, he created a fake Instagram account under the name ‘Adam Taggart.’ This account allowed him to purchase a silicone face and hand mask from maskmarkers.com, which was delivered to his residence on Chevron Drive, Lekki. He paid $11,200 USD for the manufacturing of this mask, which he used to impersonate Adam Taggart on Facebook and Instagram.

“Surprisingly, during the investigation, the suspect began pleading and offering money to be let off the hook. Once I was informed about this, I instructed my detectives from the Raider team to play along. On November 12, 2024, he offered the sum of One Hundred Thousand Dollars, equivalent to about One Hundred and Seventy-Four Million Naira. The money was accepted, registered as evidence, and the investigation continued.

“So far, the investigation has been concluded, and the suspect would be arraigned accordingly,” he added.

Speaking about his actions, the suspect, Akpoguma, said he felt too intelligent to work for a salary, which is why he turned to fraud three years ago.

“I am a graduate of Mechanical Engineering, and I am 28 years old. After leaving school, it became clear that I needed to find my own path and try to get on my feet. I decided to try fraud while I looked for something legitimate.

“I started doing fraud three years ago, and since then, I’ve made over $500,000 USD. I’ve achieved a lot by owning a house in Lagos, a house in Edo State, and a GLE Benz worth N100m.

“Once I defraud people and feel I’ve taken enough from them, I simply walk away. I don’t leave them penniless.”

Regarding his encounter with the police, he stated, “In my three years of fraud, I don’t think I’ve ever had a bad encounter with the police. This is the first time I’ve been in contact with the police. I was just trying to negotiate with them, and I thought they were actually responding to the negotiation.

“I must confess, it’s a good step for the Nigerian police and the Nigerian people to regain their trust in the police for being transparent. It’s good to know that some credible officers are still out there, willing to see justice done.

“My advice to people like me is: I would advise everyone to be more diligent, stay focused on the process, find something legitimate, and grow. Because I believe that what is legitimate has the space and platform to grow, whereas illegitimate income is not dependent on you, and it has no space for growth.”

Share

Please follow and like us: