Police Recruitment: Reps Make Case For Women

The House of Representatives is advocating for an increased number of women to be recruited into the police force as well as given positions of responsibility, PHILIP NYAM reports

The House of Representatives is really worried that women have not been accorded the desired recognition in the Nigeria Police Force. For instance, since the establishment of the police, no woman has risen to the position of the Inspector General though a handful have attained the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Assistant Inspector General (AIG).

Besides this, the lawmakers highlighted several discriminatory practices against police women leading to the sponsorship of a motion by Hon. Kafarat Ogbara (APC, Lagos). Consequently, the House Committee on Police Affairs recently held a public hearing on a bill in this regard. The bill is titled “A bill for an Act to amend the Nigeria Police Act No 2. 2020 to ensure at least 15 per cent women representation in the recruitment of police officers, require the Nigeria Police Force to provide and maintain genuine responsive compliance programme in the recruitment, training, marital status, posting and discipline of police officers and ensure the establishment of a unit to monitor and maintain records of gender responsive compliance programme and for related matters (HB. 1717).” The public hearing drew participation from women’s rights advocates, security experts, civil society groups, and senior police officers, many of whom described the Bill as a necessary step to modernize the country’s policing system.

Speaker’s position

While declaring open the public hearing, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas said that raising the number of women in the Nigeria Police Force is not just a gender issue but a matter of justice, fairness, and improved policing outcomes.

Speaker Abbas, who was represented by Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi, said the police force has operated for too long with a disproportionately low number of women, especially in leadership positions, a situation that has limited opportunities for qualified women and weakened the institution.

He said: “It is my honour to welcome you all to this important Public Hearing on the Nigeria Police Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Today’s gathering represents another crucial step in our collective strive to reform and modernize our policing system so that it becomes more inclusive, equitable, and truly reflective of the society it serves.

“The bill before us seeks to amend the Nigeria Police Act No. 2 of 2020 in order to guarantee a minimum of 15 per cent women representation in the recruitment of police officers. It further mandates the Nigeria Police Force to establish and maintain a gender-responsive compliance programme that addresses key aspects of policing such as recruitment, training, posting, discipline, and career progression.

Additionally, it provides for the creation of a monitoring unit to keep accurate record of the integration process and ensure adherence to these provisions. “At its core, this bill speaks to justice, fairness, and the recognition that effective policing must draw strength from diversity. By increasing the participation of women in the Force, we are not merely advancing the cause of gender equality; we are enhancing professionalism, deepening accountability, and improving the overall quality of policing in Nigeria.”

He noted that global research shows police institutions with stronger female representation record fewer incidents of excessive force, handle gender-based violence cases more effectively, and earn higher levels of public trust.

Abbas also linked the amendment to Nigeria’s constitution and international obligations, including Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) CEDAW and the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 5 on gender equality and women’s empowerment.

He said: “This amendment therefore aligns with the spirit and intent of our constitution as well as Nigeria’s international commitments under the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) and the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 5, which emphasizes gender equality and women’s empowerment.

It also reinforces our constitutional mandate as legislators to ensure that public institutions embody the principles of equity, justice, and good governance. “It is obvious that legislation alone will not lead to the achievement of these goals, and a way must be found to enforce implementation and sustained monitoring.

To this end, this bill provides for the establishment of a dedicated unit within the Nigeria Police Force to maintain records and assess compliance with gender-responsive policies. “This will ensure that our good intentions are translated into measurable action and tangible results.

“This Hearing is not organised to apportion blame; it is an established process to enable partnership and progress through collective dialogue. We must all work together-the Legislature, the Executive, the Police hierarchy, civil society, and advocacy groups-to ensure that this reform is successful and enduring.

“As we deliberate on this bill today, I urge all stakeholders to contribute meaningfully and constructively. Let us engage in open, thoughtful discussions that will help refine the proposed legislation and make it truly effective in transforming the Nigeria Police Force into a more inclusive and responsive institution.

Our goal is a police force that mirrors the diversity of our nation, upholds fairness, and delivers justice without bias or discrimination. “In closing, I wish to commend the sponsor of this bill, the Committee on Police Affairs, and every individual and organisation that continues to champion the cause of gender inclusion and equity in our public institutions. By supporting this amendment, we take a bold step towards building a police force that not only enforces the law but also advances the values of justice, equality, and respect for human dignity.”

Chairman’s remarks

The chairman of the House of Committee on Police Affairs, Hon. Makki Yalleman, in his welcome address said women play a crucial role in the effectiveness of policing and must no longer be sidelined within the Nigeria Police Force. Yalleman maintained that increasing female representation is not symbolic but necessary to strengthen policing outcomes, particularly in handling cases such as domestic violence, sexual assault, and other crimes where women and children are disproportionately affected.

“This bill seeks to increase the recruitment of women into the police by at least 15 per cent and provide a gender-friendly environment for them to thrive,” he said, noting that the measure aligns with the Legislative Agenda of the 10th Assembly under Speaker Abbas. He added: “As the chairman of the committee, it is my pleasure to preside over this hearing, which aims to gather input and feedback from various stakeholders present here on the aforementioned bill, which seeks to increase women representation in the Nigeria Police Force.

“The proposed amendment seeks to increase the recruitment of women into the force on at least 15 per cent and to also provide a gender-friendly ambience for women to thrive in the system. This move is a welcome development as it falls in line with Legislative Agenda of the 10th Assembly, which seeks to promote gender equality and empower women.

“The benefits of having more women in the force cannot be overemphasised as it enhances the effectiveness of law enforcement agencies in addressing crimes that affect women disproportionately such as domestic violence and sexual assault. Women officers are often better equipped to handle these sensitive cases, providing a safe and supportive environment for victims to report incidents.

“Furthermore, increasing the number of women in the police force will help to promote a culture of inclusivity and diversity within the system, thus helping to set an example for young ladies, showing them that they too can pursue careers in law enforcement and contribute meaningfully to the development of their communities in particular and the nation in general.

“We are aware that certain societal and cultural biases act as barriers to entry into the Force for women. This can be corrected through targeted outreach programs and mentorship initiatives that will portray the force in a good light. “This amendment will prioritize the recruitment, promotion and creation of friendly working environment for women.

It will provide training schemes for women that will equip them with the requisite skills and knowledge they need to excel in the job. “As we consider this bill, I urge all stakeholders to provide their viable input and feedback that will garnish it for better national consumption, we want to hear from you, and we want to ensure that this bill reflects the needs and concerns of our citizens. “The 10th Assembly under the leadership of Speaker Tajudeen Abbas is committed to creating a society that is just, equitable, and compassionate, and we believe that this Bill is an important step towards achieving that goal.”

From the ministry

The Ministry of Police Affairs, on its part, expressed full support for the amendment. Represented by Okorie Kalu of its Legal Unit, the ministry described the initiative as “commendable and overdue,” adding that it has already begun drafting regulations to eliminate discriminatory enlistment criteria, including restrictions linked to pregnancy and marital status.

Kalu said the ministry is working on policies to ensure equitable training, duty assignment, dressing guidelines, maternity leave, fair postings, and the establishment of a Women and Children Protection Centre under the Inspector General of Police. He noted that the amendment would serve as a legal backbone for sustainable reform, but emphasized that proper funding and officer training must accompany the policy shift. Kalu said the bill, which mandates gender-sensitive policies in recruitment, training, marital status, posting and discipline aligns with ongoing reforms already initiated by the ministry.

“The amendment of Section 9 (1)(F) of the Police Act to address historical gender gaps and discriminatory provisions is an applaudable step in revolutionizing the Nigeria Police Force, The ministry has no objection to the amendment,” he said. He disclosed that the ministry has already begun drafting new regulations to eliminate discriminatory enlistment criteria such as restrictions based on marital status and pregnancy, and to remove gender-based duty assignments and dress code limitations.

According to him, other reform measures initiated by the ministry include Integration of the NPF Gender Policy into routine police procedures; introduction of maternity leave and religious accommodation provisions; equitable posting policies; establishment of grievance and complaint mechanisms with oversight and reorganisation of the IGP’s office to include a Women and Children’s Protection Centre, as well as human rights and internal affairs units.

Kalu emphasized that the bill would provide the necessary legal backing for these changes to take effect seamlessly. He also called for dedicated budgetary allocations for gender programmes, continuous training of police officers on gender issues, and improved monitoring through the Ministry’s Planning, Research and Statistics Department.

Reaffirming the ministry’s commitment, he said: “Anything that will make women more visible and more responsive, the ministry will support it not only in police activities, but everywhere.” Among non-gover nmental organisations and groups that presented memoranda at the public hearing are Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).