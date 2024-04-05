Police Recruitment: PSC Confirms 20 Centres For Medical Screening

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved 20 centres for the two-week medical screening of intending recruits. Spokesman Ikechukwu Ani said yesterday in Abuja that those eligible for medical screening were those who succeeded at the just concluded Computer-based Tests (CBT) conducted by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board.

The candidates had been contacted on the dates and time for their screening, he stated. He explained that the medical screening was designed to determine applicants’ health statuses and suitability for recruitment. Ani listed the centres as the Police Cottage Hospital, Bompai, Kano; Police College Ikeja; Police Clinic, Yola; Police Clinic, Makurdi; Police Cottage Hospital, Benin; Police Hospital, Calabar and MD Abubakar Police Hospital, Dei-Dei, Abuja.