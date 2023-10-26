Police Recruitment: Kaduna Leads With 20,259 Applications, Anambra Lowest

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has disclosed that a total of 20,259 youths from Kaduna State applied for recruitment into the Nigeria Police in the ongoing exercise, indicating the highest number so far while Anambra State has the lowest applications (541).

In a statement yesterday by its spokesperson, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, the agency noted that 242, 391 males have since completed their applications while only 35,405 females have done so.

The Commission said: “Kaduna State is currently leading in the number of applications already received as at day 9 in the ongoing recruitment exercise for General Duty Constables into the Nigeria Police Force with 20,259 youths having already completed the online applications while Anambra State is behind with only 541 applications.

“Following Kaduna: are Adamawa State with 18,933 applications; Borno State with 18,305; Bauchi State, 16,554; Katsina State, 16,232, and Kano State, 15,888. “Next to Anambra State from the rear are; Ebonyi, 737; Abia, 966 and Imo 999. Bayelsa, has 1020; Enugu, 1,036; Lagos, 1,259; Delta, 1,338 and Edo 1,526.

“Meanwhile, 242, 391 males have already completed their applications while only 35,405 females have registered their presence. “The Chairman of the Commission, Dr Solomon Arase, has expressed concern in the continued disinterest of South East youths in pursuing a career in the Nigeria Police Force.”

According to the statement, Arase noted that the South East, currently a hot bed for non-state actors’ rebellion in the country should have been in the forefront to join the Nigeria Police and bring indigenous solution to the menace, adding: “He called on the leadership of the zone to find a way of convincing its youths to embrace the opportunity of the ongoing recruitment has provided.”