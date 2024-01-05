Police Recruitment: FCT Command Announces Date For Screening

The physical and credential screening process for all invited applicants of the 2022 Police Recruitment of General Duty/Specialist Police Constables has been set for January 8, 2024.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, made the announcement on Friday in a statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Josephine Adeh.

According to the police image maker, only FCT natives are eligible for the exercise billed to commence on Monday.

He added that all applicants who have been shortlisted for the screening exercise will have their credentials cross-checked and their physical fitness assessed as part of the nationwide screening exercise, which is set to take place from January 8 to January 29, 2024.

Following the instructions on their invitation papers, she stated that all “invited applicants are to report at the FCT Police Command (Block B) on the designated date with the following:

“Evidence of Physical/Mental Fitness from Government Recognized Medical Hospitals.

“Evidence of Good character from each village/district head of applicants.

“Originals and duplicates of Certificate of Origin duly signed by the Local Government chairman or secretary.

“Originals and duplicates of National Identity Card/slip.

“Originals and duplicates of “O” level results, Birth certificate/Declaration of age.

“Print-out of the Application form. Duly Completed Guarantor’s Form and Invitation slips.

“All invited applicants should take note that: recruitment is free.”