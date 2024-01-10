Police Recruitment: Applicants laud exercise in Bauchi

Applicants participating in the ongoing police recruitment in Bauchi State have expressed their satisfaction with the exercise. New Telegraph correspondent, who visited the Police Training School (PTS) venue for the screening to monitor the situation, reported that the exercise went on smoothly.

Aminu Ibrahim from Toro said if he got the job he would protect the integrity of the force and also contribute towards reducing the rate of crime and criminality in the country. Abdullahi Ibrahim and Usman Yusuf from Bauchi pledged to save the country and be good ambassadors for their families by defending the country. They thanked the Federal Government for allowing them to participate in the exercise. The screening is being conducted by the Police Service Commission (PSC) in conjunction with the NPF.