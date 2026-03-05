On Thursday, the Lagos State Police Command announced that the physical and credential screening exercise for applicants into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) as General Duty and Specialist Police Constables will commence on Monday, March 9, 2026.

According to the press statement made available to newsmen in Ikeja, the recruitment exercise will commence the same day screening kicks off nationwide, and run through Saturday, April 18, 2026.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, who made this disclosure, added that the exercise, conducted in collaboration with the Police Service Commission, would hold daily from 7:00 am at the Police College, Ikeja.

“The Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform the general public, particularly applicants who are indigenes of the State and have successfully completed the online registration for the 2025/2026 recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force as General Duty and Specialist Police Constables, that the Physical and Credential Screening Exercise will commence from Monday 9th March to Saturday 18th April, 2026.

“The screening exercise will hold daily from 7:00 am at the Police College, Ikeja,” the statement read.

The exercise is open to applicants who are indigenes of Lagos State and have completed the online registration for the 2025/2026 recruitment exercise.

Adebisi listed the mandatory documents that each applicant must present, neatly arranged in two white flat files, as follows:

Invitation Slip (with assigned TABLE)

2. Credential Screening Form

3. Original National Identity Number (NIN) printout or Card issued by NIMC

4. O-Level (GCE/SSCE) Certificate

5. Birth Certificate or Declaration of age

6. LGA/State of Origin Certificate

7. Trade Test/Certificate (for Specialists only)

8. Duly completed and signed Guarantors form with photocopies and passports of referees attached

9. Original and duplicate copies of credentials are to be neatly packaged in two separate white flat files, with recent passport photographs attached.

The statement further noted that original and duplicate copies of all credentials were to be packaged in two separate white flat files, with recent passport photographs attached. On appearance, the Command directed all applicants to present themselves in clean white T-shirts and white shorts. “Any candidate who fails to present the above-listed items will not be considered for screening,” the statement warned, adding that applicants were strongly advised to adhere strictly to their scheduled dates and all other guidelines provided. The Command also emphasised that the screening process was entirely free of charge and would be conducted on merit, in line with professional and transparent standards. Members of the public were urged to report any individual or group demanding payment or gratification in connection with the exercise.