Police Recover Weapon As Suspect Flees, Abandons Firearm At Enugu Event

The Police Command in Enugu State on Saturday said it has recovered a cut-to-size single-barrelled gun from a fleeing male suspect at a public gathering in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Spokesman, SP Daniel Ndukwe, in Enugu. He said that the firearm was recovered by police operatives attached to the IgboEze South Police Division on Dec. 26.

“The operatives, while on routine security surveillance around the Jimoh Rauf Badamosi (JRB) Mini Stadium, Ibagwa-Aka, in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area, observed the suspect suspiciously holding a black polythene bag “On sighting the operatives, the suspect abandoned the bag and fled the scene before he could be apprehended.

“The abandoned bag was recovered and searched, leading to the discovery of the firearm concealed inside. “Efforts are currently being intensified to identify, arrest, and ascertain the criminal intentions of the fleeing suspect,” he said.

The spokesman said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Mamman Giwa, has urged residents to remain law-abiding and security-conscious.

He also urged residents to promptly report suspicious individuals or criminal activities to the nearest police station.