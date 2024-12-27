Police Recover Vehicle Of Abducted Anambra Lawmaker

Share

Police have recovered the vehicle belonging to kidnapped Anambra State lawmaker, Justice Azuka. Azuka, representing Onitsha North 2 State Constituency, was abducted by gunmen at about 9.20 pm on December 24 on his way home on Ugwunabampa Road, Onitsha.

Police spokesman SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who yesterday confirmed the recovery of the vehicle, said it followed an ongoing intensive operation by police officers attached to the Inland Town Division, Onitsha.

According to him, the rescue team sighted the vehicle abandoned on Upper Iweka Road.

Ikenga said the Commissioner of Police, Nnaghe Itam, asked the rescue team to intensify efforts for the possible rescue of the lawmaker and arrest of the kidnappers.

