Police Recover Unidentified Headless Body In Ilorin

The Kwara State Police Command on Monday said it found an unidentified headless body in Ilorin, the state capital.

According to the Command, the decapitated body was discovered under the bridge of Ejiba Street, off Stadium Road, Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesman of the state police command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the development to newsmen in Ilorin on September 4.

He further disclosed that efforts were ongoing to arrest the culprit or culprits connected to the incident.

It was reported that the residents of the area woke up to the gory sight of the lifeless body with the head and neck completely cut off.

Police operatives from ‘B’ Division Police Station, Surulere, evacuated the headless corpse and deposited it at the General Hospital morgue.