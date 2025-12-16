Police Recover Throat Of Man Killed, Slaughtered

…as mob kill, set assailant ablaze

The Kano State Police Command has confirmed that a heinous crime was committed at Yusuf Garko Mosque, located in Maraba Quarters, Kano, where Ladan Malam Zubairu, a resident of the area, was brutally slaughtered by an assailant, who was later killed by a mob action and set ablaze.

An eyewitness accounts explained that the suspect who went to Mallam Zubairu House and killed him and removed his throat, but he was immediately pursued by a mob and lynched to death and set ablaze.

Police confirmed that the mob also set ablaze the suspect’s residence, causing destruction to the property after killing him.

Hundreds of youths who took part in killing the assailant also took to the streets of the area warning that anybody who commits such offense would be killed immediately.

However, Police PRO, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, hinted that normalcy has been restored in the area, with security personnel deployed to maintain law and order.