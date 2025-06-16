Police Recover Stolen Nigerian Vehicles In Ghana, Niger, Arrest 3 Suspects

Share

The Nigeria Police Force has recovered several vehicles stolen in Nigeria and trafficked across borders to Ghana and Niger Republic, following collaborative efforts with INTERPOL.

A statement from the Force Headquarters yesterday revealed that a Toyota Prado (2020 model), stolen in a robbery incident in Abuja and belonging to a Federal Government agency, was traced to Accra, Ghana.

Three suspects were arrested in connection with the theft and have been charged to court in Accra. The vehicle was later returned to Nigeria and handed over to the agency.

In a similar operation, INTERPOL operatives recovered a Toyota Hilux (2018 model) stolen from a staff member of another government agency in Utako, Abuja, in October 2024.

The vehicle was located in Agadez, Niger Republic, and returned to Nigeria at the Ilela/Konni border post.

Police authorities say arrangements are ongoing for the recovery of two other vehicles, a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV and a Toyota Prado SUV, stolen in Abuja in May 2025 and later found in Niamey, Niger Republic.

The Nigeria Police urged the public to register their vehicles on its electronic platforms to improve chances of recovery in case of theft.

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, commended the efforts of INTERPOL offices in Abuja, Accra, and Niamey, as well as the Nigerian High Commission in Accra, for their roles in the successful operations.

