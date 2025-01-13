Share

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of four suspects linked to the theft of four Fire Service trucks belonging to the state’s Fire Service.

According to the Commissioner of Police, Baba Azare, the arrests followed credible information from a Good Samaritan that the trucks had been stolen and taken to Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Investigations revealed that the trucks were leased to multinational companies at a rate of ₦140,000 per day per truck since 2021.

Two months before the deal’s expiration in 2024, the vehicles were recovered, and the suspects are set to face prosecution.

Further investigations uncovered that the leasing arrangement involved sharing the daily earnings, with ₦80,000 going to the leasing company and ₦60,000 to the fire service officials.

READ ALSO:

While the trucks have been returned to the state government, efforts are ongoing to apprehend other suspects still at large.

In another development, police arrested two suspects for vandalizing a transformer at Sure Foundation Polytechnic in Ukanafun Local Government Area.

The stolen items included transformer oil valued at ₦800,000 and armoured cables worth ₦3.5 million, the recovered items included the transformer, cables, and suspected charms.

Additionally, the command successfully rescued a director from the Ministry of Justice and his niece, who were kidnapped by five armed men in the Abak Local Government Area.

The victims were found unharmed in an abandoned soakaway after police raided the kidnappers’ den in a forest.

Two suspects were neutralized during the operation, while two others were arrested. The vehicles used in the kidnapping were also recovered.

The police also arrested six suspects accused of raping a 13-year-old girl over a period of three years.

Commissioner Azare explained the command’s ongoing efforts to tackle crime in the state and assured residents of their safety.

He urged continued cooperation from the public to ensure a more secure Akwa Ibom State.

Share

Please follow and like us: