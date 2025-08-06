Police Recover Stolen Baby In Ekiti

…Arrest suspect

The Ekiti State Police Command on Wednesday announced the recovery of the stolen baby in the state.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that a baby was born on Sunday 3rd of August at 8 pm and was stolen the following day at Okeyinmi Health Centre in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital

The Police, in a press release signed by its spokesperson, SP Abutu Sunday, announced that the baby had been found.

The police stated that through a painstaking investigation and credible tip-off, it has “arrested one DEBORAH AYENI of Afao-Road, Ado-Ekiti, for stealing a newborn child on 4th August, 2025, from a Hospital in Ado-Ekiti.

“The suspect, after her arrest today being 6th August 2025, confessed to the commission of the crime, and the child has been recovered from her.

” Investigation revealed that the suspect has been going about with a fake pregnancy, and has been lying to the husband, who stays in the UK, that she was pregnant.

“She confessed that her decision to look for a child to steal was to cover up her lies about the fake pregnancy, since she had already collected a lot of money from the husband.

“The recovered child has been handed over to the parents, while the suspect will be further investigated and prosecuted accordingly.’

The statement added that the” State Commissioner of Police, CP JOSEPH ERIBO, while calling on everyone to be security conscious all round and at all times, implores citizens to continue to support and cooperate with the Police by supplying credible and timely information that can lead to the arrest of criminal elements in the society”.